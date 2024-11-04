The Miami Dolphins needed to win against the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo to keep some hope alive in their season. I believe the Dolphins played their best game of the season. They ran for 149 yards, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was 25 of 28 throwing.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel had probably his best game as the Dolphins’ coaching play-caller. The Dolphins’ defense also played a good game. They contained the Bills’ running game and, for the most part, their passing game. The Dolphins were the better team today.

However, in the end, the Dolphins found a way to lose the game. The Dolphins were leading 10-6 at halftime and got the ball to start the 2nd half. The Dolphins were moving the ball into Bills territory, but then, for the third game in a row, the Dolphins fumbled the ball, and it was the game’s turning point for a 3rd straight week.

Running back Raheem Mostert had a good gain on 1st down but fumbled the ball inside the Buffalo 40, and the Bills recovered. Then, on the next play, the Bills got a big play for a touchdown to give the Bills the lead. It was a play that felt like watching the movie Ground Hog Day. A couple of weeks ago, Mostert had a huge fumble against the Indianapolis Colts, which led to a tying touchdown and, eventually, another Dolphins loss.

Last week, the Dolphins were in control against the Arizona Cardinals 20-10 in the third quarterback, and Tagovailoa had a snap go through his hands. He batted it out of the end zone for safety, giving the Cardinals new life and sparking a comeback win in the final seconds. Today, Mostert fumbled and gave the Bills life and momentum to help them win the game.

It’s been that type of season, especially the last three weeks. It’s now a question of who will fumble in the second half next week against the Los Angeles Rams.

If the Dolphins don’t fumble the ball in either of those spots the last few weeks, they would be looking at a four-game winning streak and not three losses in a row. It’s one play that has turned the tide of each of the last three games.

It’s also the type of season for the Dolphins to lose on a 61-yard field goal to a kicker whose team is looking to replace him. Now, the city of Buffalo will probably give Tyler Bass a key to the city for that game-winning kick against their bitter rivals.

Today’s loss on a 61-yard field goal basically tells the story of the season. Now, the Dolphins have to consider Tuesday’s trade deadline, potentially trade away certain veterans to contenders, and try to get draft capital for next year or beyond because the Dolphins’ season is over. They can start looking to next year.