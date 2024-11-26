Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network is reporting the Dolphins have released safety Marcus Maye today. Maye played in 11 games this season for the Dolphins and started three. Per the report, Miami would like to re-sign Maye to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

This move is a sign that rookie Patrick McMorris may be returning to the active roster this week. If McMorris isn’t activated this week he will not be able to play this season.

Prior to this season, Maye has played in and started 77 career NFL games and has 8 interceptions during that time. He has only played in 10 and 7 games in the past two seasons, respectfully. In 2021, he only played in 6 games, and the last time he played a full season was in 2020, which was the best season in his career. In 2021, Maye suffered a torn Achilles tendon, in 2023 he was suspended for three games for a violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

In October of 2021, Maye was facing charges of a DUI arrest that took place in February of that year. In September of 2022, Maye was arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm. The incident was from a road rage situation in which the local police said that Maye was accused of pointing a gun at a car full of juvenile females. Local bystanders were able to subdue Maye at that time until the local police responded and arrived.

Last season in New Orleans, he played in and started 7 games; he had 2 interceptions and 37 tackles.