The Miami Dolphins claimed linebacker Tyrel Dodson off waivers today. Dodson was recently let go by Seattle. Thus far in 2024 in 9 games for Seattle in which Tyrel started all 9, he has 71 tackles and 2 sacks.

Source: #Dolphins claimed former #Seahawks LB Tyrel Dodson off waivers. Dodson recorded 71 tackles and 2 sacks, while starting every game for Seattle this season. pic.twitter.com/B609KN2k29 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 12, 2024

For his career, Dodson has played in 68 games, starting 24, but 19 of those 24 starts have come in 2023 and 2024.

Dodson went undrafted in 2019 out of Texas A&M and signed with the Buffalo Bills. In four seasons with the Bills, he had 4.5 sacks and started 10 games for them in 2023.

In Miami, Dodson will bring much-needed depth to a linebacker room that is lacking it. With David Long being demoted to second string and having a lesser role, Dodson should be able to step in and get playing time right away behind Anthony Walker, Miami’s new starting middle linebacker.