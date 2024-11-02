5-3, rinse and repeat. It has been winning weekend after winning weekend here at the DolphinsTalk Gambling Corner in 2024, and we look to continue that trend with today’s picks. All spreads are from DraftKings Sportsbook, and, as always, folks, Gamble Responsibly! Here is a look at this weeks action:

Vanderbilt (+7.5) @ Auburn

Vandy is one of the most underrated teams in all of college football. Vegas had their O/U win total at 2.5. They are now a win from being bowl eligible. Getting over a TD on the road against an Auburn team that can’t seem to find much rhythm. Also, Vandy is 5-0 ATS as underdogs this season. Take the plus TD here.

Virginia Tech @ Syracuse OVER 54

Tech has been playing some good football over the last month and their defense has a lot to do with it. HOWEVER, I think Syracuse will have a bounce back game at home after a sloppy loss in Pittsburgh last weekend. This has the makings of a shootout. Take the OVER.

North Carolina (-2.5) @ Florida State

In a game full of “not great” this has the makings of an easy bet. I like North Carolina’s offense as of late, their issue, is they can’t stop anybody. Enter Florida State who has an offense a pop warner team would turn the tape off on. For me, this is a trust thing. And I trust North Carolina FAR more than I do FSU. Take the Tar Heels.

Oregon (-14.5) @ Michigan

Rewind one season, and you would think I was crazy. Two TD favorites IN the Big House? Michigan is a shell of who they once were. And Oregon comes in with a QB that can actually make plays. Michigan needs to score a ton to win this game, but they won’t. Don’t be afraid here.

Parlay these at +1174

Season Record: 20-16

Washington (-4) @ New York Giants

Commanders has the NFL world talking at 6-2. The Giants have folks talking as well, for all the wrong reasons. They have zero chance at stopping this potent Commanders offense (ranked 3rd). On top of that, their offense is an abomination and will turn it over. Take the Commanders.

Cleveland (-102) vs LA Chargers

It is going to be cold and the Chargers are flying across country for an early game. While the Chargers have been playing great defensively, their offense has sputtered at times throughout the season. The Browns have new lease on life after Watson went down, as Famous Jameis led them to a big win at home last week. Take them here as well.

New England @ Tennessee UNDER 38

Titans boast a top defense but give up an average of 28 ppg. They won’t have that worry with New England coming to town. No matter who is the QB on either side, this is a game that will stay on the ground for the most part. This game is going to be UGLY, which leads to an under.

Philadelphia (-7.5) vs Jacksonville

The Eagles have been flying high since the bye week as it seems everything is beginning to click. Jacksonville may be without their top 2 WRs (not even talking about Kirk) and potentially one of their 2 running backs. Vic will have their defense attacking a vulnerable Trevor Lawrence. This one shouldn’t be close.

Parlay these at +1266

Season Record 20-7-1