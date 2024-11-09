Another strong weekend last week going 6-2 in my weekly picks. First time this season a perfect 4-0 in CFB selections as well! Let’s continue our winning ways this week with another BIG weekend slate. All lines are from DraftKings Sportsbook and as always, please gamble responsibly! Here are this week’s picks!

Miami (FL) @ Georgia Tech OVER 64

If there is anything sort of a guarantee in college football this season, it is the Miami Hurricanes scoring a ton of points, while giving up a ton of points. This game has the makings of an over before halftime. Also, the Hurricanes are a 2nd half team this year. Take the OVER.

Indiana (-14.5) vs Michigan

Indiana wore out Washington at home a few weeks ago and put up 47 unanswered on the road against Michigan State. Michigan struggled against both of those teams. Indiana is out to make a statement and they will here. Take them laying more than two TD’s.

Missouri (+2.5) vs Oklahoma

I find it odd Mizzou are home dogs this week. I think defensively they will cause Oklahoma some issues. Brady Cook, Mizzou starting QB, also looks like he will play. Get this bet in while he’s still questionable.

BYU (-154) @ Utah

Utah is as banged up as they come. BYU is looking to stay in the CFP. Although BYU is 1-9 in their last 10 against Utah, this isn’t the same Utah team of years past. I like BYU to get ahead early through the air and use their ground attack to win it. Take the Cougars.

Season Record: 24-16

Minnesota (-6.5) @ Jacksonville

No Trevor Lawrence means Mac Jones is starting. Look for the Vikings to continue to be aggressive on defense to force Mac Jones into mistakes. This one should be a blow out.

Atlanta (-3.5) @ New Orleans

The long awaited rebuild is under way in New Orleans. They look lost as a franchise, losing 6 straight games. The Falcons are poised to run away with the NFC South and a win here will keep that train moving. Look for a big outing from Kirk Cousins. Take Atlanta laying more than a field goal.

Chicago (-6) vs New England

The Bears are due for a rebound game and the Patriots may be the best team to do it against. Bears defense should have a strong showing this week and the Bears should come away with a TD win.

Arizona (+2) vs New York Jets

I may be crazy doing this. I like Arizona this week. They have been playing well as of late and Kyler Murray has been difficult to contain. Jets defense has been sub par and their offense did just enough to beat a banged up Houston team last Thursday. I like Arizona to win at home.

Season Record: 22-9-1