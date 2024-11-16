Last week, well, was last week. My first losing week in about 2 months. Finishing 3-5 last week, it’s time to rebound! This weeks picks lines, as always, are from Draftkings Sportsbook and please always remember, to GAMBLE RESPONSIBLY. Let’s get into this weeks CFB and NFL Action:

Texas (-12.5) @ Arkansas

The expectation is that Texas’ offense is going to get it done through the air against Arkansas poor pass defense. Arkansas has been sneaky in some games this year, but not today. This should be a blow out. Take Texas laying nearly two touchdowns.

Colorado vs Utah OVER 43.5

I feel like this is a sucker bet and I may regret this by 3pm today, but how is this game ONLY 43.5? Colorado tends to drop that many by themselves weekly and this game being at home should help. I know Utah is really banged up offensively, but Colorado’s defense isn’t exactly the 85 Bears. Take the OVER.

LSU (-162 ML) @ Florida

LSU is coming off an embarrassing loss at home to Alabama last week. This is the perfect game to rebound. While Florida has shown some fight (and they will today), they are missing key pieces on offense, particularly under center. The way to beat LSU is through the air. I don’t think Florida can. Give me LSU on the Moneyline.

Tennessee (+8.5) @ Georgia

These aren’t your Georgia Bulldogs of the last few seasons. They have struggled mightily, especially Carson Beck who has turned the ball over consistently. The Vols need this one to stay alive in the playoff picture and covering over a TD should be a given. Take the Vols.

Season Record: 26-18

Miami (-7) vs Las Vegas

Dolphins offense has found a groove in recent weeks with Tua back. The Raiders defense has been pretty bad. With Miami clinging to hopes of making the playoffs, they should put this one to bed in the first half. Take the Dolphins laying the TD

Detroit (-13.5) vs Jacksonville

Mac Jones gets another start under center. Yeah, that isn’t good. The Lions are arguably the best team in the NFL and they are coming off their WORST game offensively in a WIN. This should be a runaway. Take Detroit.

Kansas City (+2) @ Buffalo

Prime afternoon slot takes place in Buffalo. The Bills have won in the regular season against the Chiefs and would like to get one here. However, I feel the Chiefs are in their heads. Mahomes has found ways to win week after week this year without playing his best. I think they do just enough to win in Buffalo, but it will be close as always. Take the points.

Cincinnati (+102 ML) @ LA Chargers

The Bengals are going to want to turn this into a shootout. Chargers defense has been one of the leagues best and their offense is efficient. Efficient doesn’t win in shootouts. Look for Burrow and Chase to put their stamp on this game early. I like the Bengals outright.

Season Record 23-12-1