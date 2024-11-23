It was another under .500 week last week as my CFB fell short, while in the NFL, things stood at .500. Another tremendous slate this weekend. I have 8 total games for you to look at, all lines are from DraftKings Sportsbook and please always remember, to GAMBLE RESPONSIBLY.

Let’s get into this weekend’s action:

Iowa @ Maryland OVER 42

It’s been a weird season for the Hawkeyes, in the sense that they are actually scoring points offensively. Maryland’s defense is giving up 29 ppg this year and that trend won’t stop today. Take the over, it seems light.

SMU (-10.5) @ Virginia

Virginia has fooled me a few times this year in believing they were good enough to win/cover. That won’t be today against SMU. This is the first ever meeting between these 2 teams and with Virginia coming off a loss in South Bend and were beaten up pretty good physically, I can’t see them keeping this close. Take the Mustangs

Boise State (-22.5) @ Wyoming

This has the makings of a blowout. Wyoming has never beaten Boise in their 3 meetings prior. Ashton Jeanty is poised to have a massive day and this should be a runaway for Boise, who is looking to make a statement. Take them here.

Colorado (-2.5) @ Kansas

How can you not continue to ride the hot streak of Colorado. Last week, it was an easy OVER. This week, should be able to win by 3 in Kansas. The combination of Sanders and Hunter will be too much in the end. It should be close, but lay the 2.5 here.

Season Record: 27-21

Detroit (-7.5) @ Indianapolis

Just like Colorado above, how can you not continue to ride the Detroit Lions bandwagon. A shade over a touchdown seems like a slap in the face. The Colts will have a hard time defending Ben Johnson’s offense and both Gibbs and Montgomery should have big games. Take Detroit.

Washington (-10.5) vs Dallas

Commanders are coming off their bye week and the Cowboys are an absolute train wreck. They will continue with Cooper Rush under center which will lead to good things for Dan Quinn’s defense. Pair the fact Dallas can’t stop a QB who is a dual threat, this has the makings of a blowout. No brainer pick in my opinion.

San Francisco @ Green Bay UNDER 44

With the news of Brock Purdy going down for this game, this seems it will be a low scoring affair. Packers have had their own struggles as Jordan love continues to turn the ball over. Take the under with the belief of a defensive battle here.

Denver (-6) @ Las Vegas

Broncos have been playing lights out defensively all season. The Raiders are struggling defensively and will have a hard time keeping Bo Nix in check. Take the Broncos.

Season Record: 25-14-1