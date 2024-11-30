Back again for Week 14 of the DolphinsTalk Gambling Corner. Last week was up and down but stayed about even for the weekend going 3-4-1. Biggest college football weekend of the season as the regular season winds down. NFL slate is short due to the Thanksgiving games but we will still have some action. All spreads are from DraftKings Sportsbook, and as always, please gamble responsibly!

Texas Tech (-142 ML) vs West Virginia

Tech’s rush offense might be a bit much for West Virginia today. Expect Tahj Brooks to have a big game while Tech controls the game. Spread only being a field goal makes it a better play on the ML. So Take Tech at home

South Carolina @ Clemson OVER 48.5

Don’t take what happened last year into account for todays game. Only 19 total points were scored. Both these teams are different heading into a big match up. For Clemson, it keeps their hopes alive to get into the ACC title game. But for both, it’s a chance to get into the CFP. Look for Sellers and Klubnik to put on a display and this game should break open early. Take the OVER.

Kansas (-108 ML) @ Baylor

The Jayhawks have been impressive winning 3 straight over ranked opponents. Thanks in part to Jalon Daniels play as of late. This game has a ton of intrigue with Kansas becoming bowl eligible with a win. I like them to continue to ride their momentum to another win on the road.

Oklahoma @ LSU UNDER 47

The Sooners beat the brakes off Alabama last weekend. I would expect another competitive outing against an LSU team that is struggling a bit down the stretch. LSU is a one-dimensional team, and the Sooners have a hard time throwing the football in the SEC this season. I feel like this game has the makings of a slugfest. The under intrigues me.

Bonus Play!!!

Miami (FL) @ Syracuse OVER 67.5

This game features the number 1 and number 2 passing offenses in college football. Miami’s defense stinks and Syracuse hasn’t faced a test like Miami’s this season. This game is going OVER potentially before halftime. Also, since Mike (owner here at DolphinsTalk) is a big Syracuse fan, I felt this deserved some action.

Season Record: 28-23-1

Seattle @ New York Jets OVER 41.5

Jets are coming off a bye week in which their season continues to spiral out of control. While Seattle, I believe, wins this game, I also feel this game has the makings of 23-20, which puts it OVER the betting total. I think this is the last game of Aaron Rodgers with the Jets if they lose and he will go out gun-slinging. Take the OVER

Cincinnati (-3) vs Pittsburgh

I feel the real Steelers reared its ugly head in their loss to Cleveland last week. I also feel the real Bengals showed up in the 2nd half in their loss to the Chargers before their bye week. Bengals have their slim hopes of a playoff spot on the line and think they get it done at home.

Carolina (+6) vs Tampa Bay

The Panthers continue to be what their record says they are. But when it comes to betting, they have been good the last few games. They have won outright in 2 as underdogs and covered 10.5 in a close loss to the Chiefs. I feel like they cover near a TD at home again to keep their streak going.

Philadelphia (+2.5) @ Baltimore

Best game on the slate. Eagles have a more potent attack offensively and Ravens struggle (most of the time) stopping the pass. Eagles defense have been outstanding over the last 2 months as well and think Fangio will have a plan in place to keep Lamar in check. Take the Eagles getting near a field goal.

Season Record: 27-16-1