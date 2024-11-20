The Miami Dolphins take on the New England Patriots this week at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami finds itself in a position it hasn’t been in since the December 31st game of last season against the Ravens. It comes in riding a two-game win streak, once again reminding fans what this season could have been or maybe could have been.

Many in the Dolphins fan base have already booked their tee times for playoff season. Realistically, they are probably a lot closer to being right than those of us who are still willing to get our hearts broken by this franchise once again, but a win this week gets the Phins one step closer to the postseason.

While all of that is great, the “one game at a time” mantra has to be invoked this week. Mike McDaniel’s number one task isn’t to design an exotic game plan or scheme up touches for 10 and 17 this week; it’s imperative to ensure this team is locked in and not looking ahead. Week 12 has trap game written all over it.

Like most fans, I’m sure you are looking forward to taking a tryptophan-induced turkey nap during the Giants and Cowboys snoozefest next Thursday to be refreshed and ready to go for Dolphins vs. Packers in primetime. I know I am, but the Miami Dolphins cannot afford that mindset. They have to make the New England Patriots the only thing they focus on this week.

The Patriots are coming to Miami with a record of three wins and eight losses. Conventional wisdom says this should be another “get right” game for Miami, as they are currently 7-point favorites. Make no mistake about it: The Dolphins are a much more talented team than New England. However, with a primetime Thanksgiving night game looming, the tendency to look past an inferior opponent is somewhat natural.

New England is coming off a tough, one-score home loss to the Rams. Their young quarterback, Drake Maye, has shown some flashes of being a problem within the division for years to come. The Patriots have enough talent and coaching to play a spoiler role to a Miami team that has no margin for error.

I’m looking for the veterans and leaders on this Dolphins team to continue to lead. Guys like Calais Campbell, Jalen Ramsey, and Tua Tagovailoa must demand the focus be on the New England Patriots and nothing else and leave this week 1-0. They can’t let the upcoming schedule or the upcoming short week creep into their preparation for the Patriots. This isn’t the Belichick Patriots, but nonetheless, they shouldn’t be taken lightly.