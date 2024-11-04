NFL Super agent Drew Rosenhaus said on WSVN-7 last night that the Dolphins will not be trading Calais Campbell.

On Saturday evening, NFL Insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that multiple teams have called the Miami Dolphins to see if they can acquire Calais Campbell via trade.

Drew Rosenhaus tells me the Dolphins will NOT trade Calais Campbell.

Campbell is 38 years old and most likely in his final season in the NFL. In seven games for Miami this season, Campbell has 23 tackles and two sacks.

Miami is currently 2-6, and you can make the case that it would be wise for Miami to part with Campbell to acquire future draft compensation. Currently, Miami has 10 draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Campbell has played with the Cardinals, Jaguars, Ravens, and, most recently, in 2023, the Atlanta Falcons. New Miami Dolphins position coach Anthony Weaver was Campbell’s position coach for the three seasons Campbell spent in Baltimore.

Campbell was a 2nd round pick in 2008 by the Cardinals, the 50th overall pick, and is known by Miami fans as the player who injured Ryan Tannehill in 2016 during a game that derailed Miami’s season in which they made the playoffs in Adam Gase’s first season.

Prior to this season, Campbell has played in 244 NFL games, starting 225 of them. He has 105.5 sacks and three career interceptions. Last season with the Falcons he started and played in all 17 games, had 6.5 sacks and 56 tackles. In his years with the Ravens playing for Anthony Weaver, he had 4, 1.5, and 5.5 sacks. Outside of last season, it was in 2019 that he last played a full NFL season.

He has been to 6 Pro Bowls; he was voted 1st Team All-Pro once and 2nd Team All-Pro twice.