In the NFL Draft this past April, the Miami Dolphins used their first-round pick on pass rusher Chop Robinson from Penn State. Many people questioned the pick because they felt Robinson had a disappointing college career.

He didn’t make an impact, didn’t sack the quarterback enough, and couldn’t set the edge on run defense.

All of these things may be true. I didn’t have an issue with the pick because the Dolphins needed to add another pass rusher in the draft because their top pass rusher,

Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips were coming off season-ending injuries at the end of the season, and the team lost Andrew Van Ginkel in free agency or, better yet, let him leave as a free agent.

Some people said he wouldn’t play. Well, Chubb hasn’t begun practicing yet, and Phillip, while he came back, suffered another season-ending injury, so Robinson is getting his opportunities and is constantly on the field and not just in pass-rushing situations.

Does it have big numbers? No. Does he have issues setting the edge on run defense? Yes.

However, you can’t judge a player solely by his stats. In Phillips’s rookie season, he had only 1.5 sacks through 8 games, and he was also still working on setting the edge. Jason Taylor, in his third season, had only 2.5 sacks, and people wondered if he was going to be a bust.

In the last month, Robinson has been playing much better. He is getting a little better at setting the edge on run defense. There have also been times when he goes from one side of the field to the other to tackle the running back for a 3-yard loss, as he did against the Arizona Cardinals. While he might have only one sack through eight games, he has been getting pressure on the quarterback.

He finally got his first sack of the year against the Buffalo Bills and their all-pro Joshy Poo Allen. In this game, he did have a bunch of other pressures and was going up against their all-pro left tackle, Dion Dawkins.

I’m not the biggest Dawkins fan in the world because sometimes he talks a bit, like last year telling the Kansas City Chiefs they are going to find out what a real playoff game on the road will be like, only to see them beat the Bills or telling the Dolphins that the Bills own south Florida when they come to town. However, he is a good player, and I felt like Robinson got the best of him a lot.

As I said, Robinson doesn’t have big numbers, but those should come eventually, especially after getting his first sack. I believe Robinson will continue to grow and prosper in this defense for the rest of the year.

If he continues to develop, he could also be a building block on this defense for years to come. Phillips is facing another long rehab for next year, and Chubb will eventually get back on the field, whether it is later this year or next, but wouldn’t it be something if this defense has three healthy, solid pass rushers next year?

We all knew the Dolphins would take a step back on defense with their pass rush because of injuries and some free-agent losses, but Robinson provides some hope for next year and beyond. It would be nice to see if Chubb and Phillips can get back to form. The defense has taken a step back this year but could be much better if healthy next year.

If Robinson can have his way against Dawkins in the future, that could potentially help the Dolphins turn things around against the Bills.

The season has been a frustrating disappointment so far, but it has been nice to see the development of a rookie like Chop Robinson, and it gives me something to look forward to next year and beyond.

I hope he can continue to develop and maximize his potential ceiling as a player.