The Miami Dolphins have found themselves at a critical point for not only this season but their future. Struggling to secure consistent wins despite moments of offensive promise with Tua Tagovailoa back in the lineup. As the season progresses, the Dolphins face one of the league’s easiest schedules, with their remaining opponents holding a combined .405 win percentage, the lowest in the AFC and second-lowest league-wide. But even with this favorable path, the odds of making the playoffs remain slim, highlighting the urgency for the Dolphins to seize every opportunity from here on out.

The Offense: A Spark of Hope with Tua’s Return

Since Tua Tagovailoa’s return from injury, Miami’s offense has shown glimpses of high-caliber play. The Dolphins have a solid foundation in the passing game, and Tagovailoa’s chemistry with his receivers has bolstered their offensive rhythm. Miami has also found great success on the ground, crucial to winning football games down the stretch. Miami’s offense is still one of the league’s best, and it will take a lot of heart to turn this season around.

With a playoff berth slipping further out of reach, the Dolphins need more than occasional fireworks—they need consistency and momentum. For Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense, it’s about maximizing every possession, especially as they face weaker teams in the coming weeks. The run game will still be the recipe for success, and should the offensive line play continue to improve, the only thing stopping the Dolphins’ offense is themselves. Each game should be viewed as a must-win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

Defensive Struggles Holding the Team Back

While the offense has been great since Tua’s return, Miami’s defense has often fallen short, struggling with both run containment and pass coverage. They’ve given up critical yardage in clutch situations, allowing opponents to capitalize on their vulnerabilities. This lack of defensive resilience is one of the reasons the team sits in such a difficult position. Opponents have exploited Miami’s inconsistencies, leaving fans and analysts wondering if the Dolphins can rise to the occasion when it matters most.

Miami’s defense will begin to get healthy, but it will take a lot more than health to regain the basic fundamentals of playing defense in the NFL. The Dolphins must tackle better, stay disciplined, and limit the big play.

Addressing these defensive issues is non-negotiable if the Dolphins are to mount a playoff push. Whether it’s by improving their pass rush, tightening coverage, or finding consistency in stopping the run, Miami’s defense must find a way to complement the offense.

An Easy Schedule—but Every Game Is a Test

Looking at their remaining opponents, Miami has an advantage that many teams would envy. Their path includes matchups against struggling teams, a chance for the Dolphins to turn things around. However, while the schedule offers easier matchups on paper, Miami must treat each game with urgency. They’re up against inferior teams, but in the NFL, no win is guaranteed, and the Dolphins have little room for error.

The Dolphins’ Road ahead is clear: handle business and capitalize on the opportunity in front of them. By keeping their playoff hopes alive through consistent execution, Miami can prove they’re more than their current record.

There is no reason the Miami Dolphins should not go into Thanksgiving night with an opportunity to be back at .500. The Dolphins play the Rams, Patriots, and Raiders before traveling to Lambeau Field. If the Dolphins can get to 6-6, anything is possible, especially with the teams in front of them on their path to a playoff berth.

Playoffs Are Unlikely, but the Dolphins Can Still Finish Strong

With a favorable schedule, improved offensive rhythm, and a renewed defensive focus, the Dolphins have the tools to salvage the season and maybe some individual jobs. Realistically, a playoff berth may still be out of reach, but the remaining games give Miami a shot at redemption. It’s up to them to decide: fight or flight?