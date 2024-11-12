Tua’s unusual game

Teams have adjusted to Mike McDaniel’s offense, forcing Tua Tagovailoa to adapt. In the four games he’s started and finished this season, he’s averaging 20 fewer yards per game compared to the previous two seasons.

On Monday, we saw a different version of Tua. It’s no secret that Miami’s offense is at its best when Tua releases the ball in under two seconds; anticipation and timing are his biggest strengths as a passer. However, the Rams managed to take that away. Tua was forced to create plays outside of the designed structure — something he struggled with in the past, which led him to lose weight this offseason. The results were mixed. On three occasions, Tua tried to evade the rush, but instead of throwing the ball away like he usually does, he attempted to extend the play. This decision led to two sacks and a lost fumble. On other occasions, though, it resulted in crucial third-down conversions and big gains for Miami’s offense.

Overall, it wasn’t the typical Tua performance, and it was certainly a mixed bag. However, even a mixed performance can signal growth for a player, which I think was the case in this situation.

Anthony Weaver ’s best game plan yet

Miami’s offense has looked strong ever since Tua returned, yet they had lost their previous two games primarily because of defensive struggles. Now, they’re back in the win column, primarily due to the defense. While Anthony Weaver had mixed results when blitzing Josh Allen heavily last week, his game plan against Matthew Stafford and the Rams was far more effective.

Despite suffering several injuries throughout the game, the defense found ways to pressure Stafford in key situations, forcing punts or field goal attempts. Having Zach Sieler and Calais Campbell back certainly helped, but this was Weaver’s best performance yet against one of the league’s top offensive minds. My one nitpick with the game plan would be the two-minute drill defense, where Miami repeatedly allowed chunk plays to the Rams, gifting them points when it wasn’t necessary.

Overwhelmed offensive line

After last week’s performance against the Bills, I was optimistic about Miami’s offensive line. Led by Terron Armstead and Aaron Brewer, it seemed like they had turned a corner. However, what followed was a poor display against the Rams. Liam Eichenberg once again proved to be a liability as the Rams generated consistent interior pressure throughout the game. Miami’s potent run game disappeared, putting them in difficult third-down situations all night. The Rams do have a strong defensive line, but given Miami’s recent success in the running game, this was a disappointing effort from the group.

Mostert’s demotion

Raheem Mostert has been a key part of the Dolphins’ offensive success over the past three seasons, highlighted by his franchise-record 20 touchdowns last year. Despite this, his role has diminished this season, and Monday night was no different. Although he’s averaging 4.2 yards per carry since his return, his fumbles in key moments have been costly in Miami’s losses. On Monday, Mostert saw the field for a season-low eight offensive plays and was placed on kickoff duty for the first time all year. Still, he made a significant impact on a crucial 3rd-and-19 conversion, becoming an outlet for Tua and finding space for a nice gain.

The fumbles have been frustrating, and they might remain an issue for him. However, he’s Miami’s most physical runner, and he should see more playing time. Despite the win, Miami only averaged three yards per carry, and it’s hard to imagine Mostert wouldn’t have helped in that department.

While Ramsey didn’t have a particularly impressive game that’ll make you go watch his highlights from this contest, I felt like singling him out. He was constantly in a great position to either cover his man or make the tackle right away in zone coverage with his receiver underneath. His tackling this year has been remarkable, which is worth mentioning for a 30-year-old cornerback who’s already been paid by the team. He’s having another All-Pro caliber season, and it’s worth noting, particularly after facing Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.