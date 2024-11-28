As Miami Dolphins fans, we really need to take a moment to reflect and be thankful for where we are right now. We could have let the runaway train that began this season derail us and made the rest of the year a nightmare. Instead, here we are on Thanksgiving—still very much alive in the playoff race—about to play one of the biggest games we’ve seen in the Mike McDaniel era.

A win at Lambeau Field, in the cold, late in the season, on prime time, would not only silence many narratives about how far this team can go, but it would also extend the winning streak and make the historic run we hope to make feel a little more tangible.

So, instead of piling on more pressure, I want to take the time to thank some key figures. Starting with Miami Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross, who, at 2-6, could have easily pulled the plug on the whole season and fired everyone, especially considering our Super Bowl aspirations. But you kept faith in the staff, and thanks to their turnaround, that faith has resonated within the fanbase.

Secondly, initially praised as an offensive guru, Mike McDaniel also deserves some love. He faced his share of struggles and criticism from the entire football nation when he didn’t have a quarterback who could execute his game plan and when the offense would stall out because it wasn’t diversified enough beyond forcing the ball to Tyreek and Waddle.

But for the past month, he’s put together a solid game plan, stuck with it, and finally incorporated a tight end into the offense. It’s been so much fun watching defenses struggle to contain our speedy wide receiver duo while also having to account for Jonnu Smith and De’Von Achane. It seems like there’s at least one option open every time Tua drops back to pass, and he always knows where to go with the ball.

This brings me to the next point: we need to be thankful for our players. Starting with Uno coming back and calming everyone down, his presence, play, and leadership have shown the team that we can go toe to toe with any opponent. And we can’t overlook the other leaders on this team, like Terron Armstead and Calais Campbell, who have been invaluable to the entire locker room. They’ve helped keep this ship afloat, and ultimately, they’re the reason we’re sitting here feeling thankful.

So on behalf of devoted Dolphin fans, thank you!