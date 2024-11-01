At his Friday media session, Mike McDaniel said tight end Julian Hill has been ruled out for Sunday’s game vs Buffalo. He went on to say that defensive end Zach Sieler will be ruled out later in the day on Friday and that he is pessimistic that Jevon Holland will play vs the Bills this weekend.

CB Kader Kohou will also miss Sunday’s game and has been ruled OUT vs the Bills.

When asked about WR River Cracraft playing this weekend since his 21-day window to return to the field was opened early this week, McDaniel said that Cracraft will not play this weekend and that they are being very cautious with him and when he returns to the field.

Miami takes on Buffalo this weekend in Orchard Park, NY a place they have not won a game since 2016, and Miami has lost 14 of the last 16 times they have faced the Bills.

A loss to Buffalo would put the Bills five and a half games in front of Miami and all but end Miami’s chances of catching the Bills in the AFC East. There was a report out Thursday stating the Bills could clinch the AFC East as early as the second week of November, stating how bad the other three teams are playing this year in the division.

With the NFL Trade deadline on November 5th less than a week away, a loss this weekend may trigger the Dolphins front office to begin to make some moves to trade off some veteran players who do not have a future in Miami beyond this season to stockpile future draft capital in the upcoming years as the Dolphins will be looking to re-tool/re-build come 2025 and rebound from a disastrous 2024 season.