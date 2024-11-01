Mike McDaniel said Friday that Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou will miss Sunday’s game vs Buffalo with a neck injury. The same injury that caused Kader to miss last week’s game vs. Arizona.

When asked if Kader would be placed on IR, McDaniel said he doesn’t think it’s a long-term injury, but the organization wants to let the injury cool down a bit before they decide if he should be placed on IR.

Expect to see Cam Smith play more in his place this week. Smith struggled last week on the field, covering the Arizona wide receivers. He will be tested again this week as Josh Allen will surely pick on the second-year player who has no experience playing cornerback in the NFL.

At his Friday media session, Mike McDaniel said tight end Julian Hill has been ruled out for Sunday’s game vs Buffalo. He went on to say that defensive end Zach Sieler will be ruled out later in the day on Friday and that he is pessimistic that Jevon Holland will play vs the Bills this weekend.