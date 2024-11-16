The Miami Dolphins find themselves in another favorable matchup this Sunday against the 2-7 Las Vegas Raiders. Miami looks to get back on track while Vegas looks for some light in yet another failed season. The Dolphins playoffs hopes hang in the balance while the Raiders have nothing to lose. A win this Sunday is crucial in the Dolphins march to turn their season around and this is how they can do that.

Eliminate Brock Browers

The Raiders are simply not a good team, and their offense is sub-par. Poor quarterbacks play on top of a poor offensive line and rushing attack, leaving one man for the Dolphins to key in on. The Dolphins will need to keep the ball out of rookie tight end Brock Bowers‘s hands as he is the Raider’s offense currently. The rookie has been off to a flying start, and Miami’s linebackers and safeties will need to be on their A game. Bowers is a big, physical tight end with elite receiving capabilities. The Raiders will attempt to attack the Dolphins over the middle, and Bowers will be on Gardner Minshew‘s mind. Eliminate Bowers, and the Dolphins will eliminate the Raiders’ ability to score. The Dolphins are coming off their best game defensively and will look to build upon it versus the Raiders.

Continue to Generate Pressure

The Dolphins’ pass rush has come to life in the last few weeks. Much in correlation with Chop Robinson‘s coming out party. A sack in each of the last two games and consecutive games with three-plus pressures. Chop has been winning pass rush reps all season but is finally getting home. This, on top of the elite play of Calais Campbell and Zach Sieler, has brought the Dolphins’ pass rush closer to that of last season. It will be interesting to see if the Dolphins utilize Quinton Bell more. Bell got home for a sack this past week and had a monster preseason. If the Dolphins pressure Minshew, it will lead to turnovers and, ultimately, a Dolphins win.

Build on The Rushing Attack

The Dolphins’ offense was not very good last week, but they got the job done when it mattered most. This week look for the Dolphins to go back to their rushing attack. The Dolphins are coming home to the Florida heat, facing a defense that gives up 130 rush yards per game. Look for Achane, Mostert, Wright, and maybe even the wide receivers to get involved in the rushing attack. Last week it was Malik Washington on an end around. Who will it be this week? Down the stretch, I would like to see the Dolphins run the ball up the middle better, and I believe they have the ability to do so. Aaron Brewer, Alec Ingold, and the guards have been solid, but the Dolphins still haven’t shown great promise up the middle. Improve on the inside rushing attack and the run game can take an even further step.

Once again, the Dolphins find themselves as the better team and a win here will go a long way in turning this season around. Th Dolphins must play sound football and continue to build on their recent performances. The Dolphins are better than their record says they are and look to prove that with a dominating win on Sunday.