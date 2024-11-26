The Miami Dolphins are riding a three-game win streak, bringing their season record to 5-6. Over the past two games, they have been dominant, outscoring their opponents 68-34.

The impressive play of starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a major factor behind this resurgence. Tua has completed 74% of his passes in his last three outings, connecting on 77 of 104 attempts for 812 yards. More importantly, he has posted an impressive 8:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio, playing some of the best football of his career.

His performance has been a key driving force for the team, setting them up for a crucial showdown against the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving night.

The Packers are a formidable opponent with a strong 8-3 record. This matchup will be a high-stakes affair, with both teams battling for playoff positioning. What makes this game even more intriguing is the weather forecast, with a projected low of 20 degrees and cloudy skies.

Historically, the Dolphins have struggled in colder climates, holding a 3-7 All-Time record when the temperature dips to 23 degrees or lower, according to Yahoo Sports. As a result, this game represents a true test for Miami: can they overcome their long-standing challenges in cold weather, or will they fall short once again?

Despite these obstacles, I believe this year’s Dolphins team has the potential to break through. They are not the same squad we’ve grown accustomed to seeing in the past. Head Coach Mike McDaniel has instilled a new sense of purpose, and the players have fully bought into his vision.

As the team gets healthier, their determination to prove their doubters wrong only grows stronger. The Dolphins are hungry to prove they are a legitimate force in the NFL, and this game against a tough Green Bay team could be their opportunity to showcase that they are a team worthy of respect.