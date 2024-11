In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly, Kevin recaps and shares his thoughts on Miami’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders, discusses who plays well and who didn’t, and has a look ahead to this week’s game vs. the New England Patriots and if Miami can make a run to the playoffs. —All this and more will be on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

IHEART RADIO: CLICK HERE