With the Miami Dolphins at 2-6, fans can start to turn their attention to next April’s NFL Draft. The Miami Dolphins currently have ten draft picks, but of course, the thing all fans will keep a close eye on in the coming weeks is where Miami will select in Round 1.

From our good friends at Tankathon, currently, the Miami Dolphins hold the 8th overall pick in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Two other teams in the AFC East are also currently selecting in the Top 10, with New England holding the first overall pick of the draft and the NY Jets holding the 10th pick.

Many Miami Dolphins fans also worry about who will make the draft picks in 2025, as many in the fan base are fed up with current Miami Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier.

Grier has been the general manager since 2016 and has been employed by the Dolphins since 2000. During those years, Miami has not won a playoff game, and many Dolphins fans hold him 100% responsible for this 2024 season’s failure.

The Dolphins will go into the offseason with many questions and a roster that needs to rebuild numerous position groups. Both the defensive and offensive lines need a total facelift, and it would make a lot of sense for Miami to use a Top 10 pick on a player who plays either position.

The million-dollar question will be if the Dolphins will select a quarterback if they do pick in the Top 10. Yes, Miami just gave Tua a $250 million contract, but there are outs within that contract. And Miami is due to give Tua $54 million in guaranteed money on March 14th.

Even if Miami rides it out with Tua for the next couple of years, because of his concussion history and long injury history, the Dolphins need a capable backup quarterback, and their quarterback of the future, as another concussion to Tua may cause him to miss more than just four games, and could force him into retirement or have the team decide not to continue to play him as the risk would be too much.