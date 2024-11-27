The Miami Dolphins will travel to Lambeau Field on Thanksgiving night in an attempt to “kill narratives,” as starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa stated. Miami, sitting at 5-6, looks to make it four wins in a row against the 8-3 Packers. Both teams have playoff aspirations, but Miami finds itself behind the eight ball after a frigid start to the season. With Tagovailoa playing some of his best football and the defense taking shape under Anthony Weaver, Miami faces a tough task ahead. Here are the keys to a Dolphins victory in the frozen tundra.

Contain Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs ranks third in the NFL in rushing yards with 944, averaging an impressive 4.7 yards per attempt. Jacobs has been critical to the Packers’ offensive success and poses a dual threat as a receiver. Miami’s run defense, ranked ninth in the league, faces its toughest test yet against Jacobs and the Packers’ formidable offensive line.

The Dolphins have struggled against other top backs, who averaged four yards per carry (e.g., James Cook and Kyren Williams). This matchup places Miami’s defense in a “prove-it” position. Zach Sieler and Calais Campbell will need to clog the middle, while the edge defenders must maintain containment. Without Anthony Walker Jr., the Dolphins will rely on Tyrell Dodson, Jordyn Brooks, and Duke Riley to step up. Expect Weaver to stack the box and put faith in his secondary to neutralize the Packers’ passing attack.

Get Back to the Run

The Dolphins run game showed significant progress in Tagovailoa’s absence but has regressed since his return. While Tua is playing at an elite level, Miami needs a balanced attack, especially in cold-weather games like this one. Establishing the run is crucial for wearing down the defense and regaining the team’s explosive offensive rhythm.

The Dolphins have excelled in recent weeks by taking what the defense gives them, but committing to the ground game will be vital against a Packers team that thrives on controlling time of possession. A strong run game can keep the Dolphins’ defense rested and make Tua’s job easier.

Pressure Jordan Love

Jordan Love has struggled with turnovers, throwing 11 interceptions in nine games. Miami’s pass rush has come alive recently, thanks in part to Chop Robinson‘s breakout performances. Robinson has become one of the league’s premier pass rushers, revitalizing a unit that had been underwhelming compared to last season.

Generating consistent pressure on Love will force him into mistakes, creating opportunities for turnovers. While Josh Jacobs has only lost one fumble this season, the Dolphins can exploit Love’s vulnerability through the air. Disrupting the Packers’ passing game will be critical to securing a win.

Prime-Time Opportunity

This Thanksgiving matchup is a pivotal moment in the Dolphins’ 2024 campaign. Despite the challenges of a short week and freezing temperatures, there’s no room for excuses in the NFL. It’s a chance for Miami to prove it belongs in the playoff conversation and isn’t giving up on the season.

As Tua and the Dolphins aim to “kill narratives,” the team has an opportunity to continue its march toward the postseason. With everything on the line, Miami needs to deliver in all phases of the game to emerge victorious at Lambeau Field.