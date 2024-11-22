The Miami Dolphins are in a make-or-break position as they prepare to host the New England Patriots this Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. With playoff hopes hanging in the balance, this divisional clash presents an opportunity for Miami to build on their recent win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Here’s how the Dolphins can secure a victory over their rivals and keep their season alive:

Stop the Run

New England has leaned heavily on its rushing attack, with Rhamondre Stevenson thriving as the team’s bell cow back. The Patriots average 115 rushing yards per game, and Stevenson’s physical, between-the-tackles running style poses a significant challenge for Miami’s defense.

The Dolphins must sell out to stop the run, forcing rookie quarterback Drake Maye into uncomfortable passing situations. The defensive front, anchored by Zach Sieler and veteran Calais Campbell, will need to control the line of scrimmage. Strong tackling and gap discipline will be critical.

Run the Ball

Miami’s offense has shown flashes of brilliance when the ground game is clicking. This week, Raheem Mostert, De’Von Achane, and Jaylen Wright will need to carry the load to keep the Patriots’ defense on its heels. A strong rushing attack will set the tone and create opportunities for Tua Tagovailoa to exploit play-action passing against a vulnerable secondary.

With the offensive line at full strength, including star left tackle Terron Armstead, the Dolphins have no excuse not to dominate in the trenches. Controlling the time of possession and sustaining drives will be key to wearing down New England’s defense and keeping their pass rushers at bay.

Pressure Drake Maye

Rookie quarterbacks often struggle under pressure, and Miami must take advantage of Drake Maye’s inexperience. While Maye has shown promise, he’s also prone to mistakes, with six interceptions this season and four in the last three games.

The Dolphins will rely on a strong pass rush led by Campbell and emerging star Chop Robinson to disrupt Maye’s timing and decision-making. Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver should dial up creative blitzes and coverage disguises to keep Maye guessing. Generating consistent pressure will force the rookie into hurried throws and potential turnovers.

Neutralize New England’s Pass Rush

The Patriots boast a formidable pass rush led by Keion White and Deatrich Wise Jr., who have combined for 10 sacks this season. Miami’s offensive line must rise to the occasion, giving Tua the time he needs to make plays downfield (Both are coming into the game questionable).

Quick passes and screens to playmakers like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle can also help neutralize New England’s pass rush, keeping the offense on schedule and limiting negative plays.

Win the Turnover Battle

Turnovers are often the deciding factor in close games, and this matchup is no exception. Miami must take care of the football while capitalizing on New England’s mistakes. The Patriots’ receiving corps lacks elite talent, giving Miami’s secondary, led by Jalen Ramsey, a prime opportunity to create takeaways.

Forcing Maye into poor decisions and capitalizing on any loose balls will give the Dolphins’ offense the short fields they need to put points on the board.

Prediction

Miami’s edge in talent and home-field advantage should carry the day. By controlling the ground game, pressuring Maye, and avoiding mistakes, the Dolphins have a clear path to victory.

Prediction: Dolphins 31, Patriots 13

With their playoff hopes on life support, the Dolphins must prove they can handle business against a struggling Patriots team. A win on Sunday could mark the turning point for Miami’s season, but anything less could spell the end of their postseason aspirations.