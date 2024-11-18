The Miami Dolphins beat the Las Vegas Raiders today 34-19, and they did it in a way that is not typically true to the identity we have come to know and love. The Miami Dolphins’ identity since Head Coach Mike McDaniel arrived three years ago has been to hit teams with a high-octane attack that produces chunk plays.

However, this year, teams are playing the Miami Dolphins differently by utilizing two more deep safety coverages to prevent the big play, as evidenced by the Los Angeles Rams employing this tactic on 93.8% of dropbacks per NFL Next Gen Stats, which is the highest in the NFL since 2018.

The Dolphins attacked that strategy today by utilizing long, methodical 10+-play drives against the Las Vegas Raiders defense to control the clock and ultimately put points on the board. The Miami Dolphins’ turning most of these drives into touchdowns proved pivotal, as the Miami Dolphins’ defense had some difficulty getting the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense off the field for portions of the game.

Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovaiola was instrumental in this strategy, going 28/36 (77%) for 288 yards and three touchdowns, taking what the defense gave him. The Miami Dolphins converted 8/12 (75%) on third downs, and Tua was a big part of that with his quick decision-making.

One of the big off-season pieces added to this offense was TE Jonnu Smith, who had 6 catches for 101 yards and 2 touchdowns. On one particular play late in the 4th quarter, with under 4 minutes left in the game and the Miami Dolphins only up by five points, Smith got lost behind the Raiders’ defense for a 57-yard touchdown pass from Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to seal the game.

Could this be a sign that defenses will start bringing one of those deep safeties back up into the box? We will have to see, but if the Miami Dolphins are successful in adopting this new identity of a lower-octane offense and are able to sustain it, defenses may have to adjust, which could open up the higher-octane offense we are used to seeing.