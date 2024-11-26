Race to the Billions: New Study Predicts Four Sports Teams Will Reach Billion-Dollar Revenues by 2030

Sportbet.one projects NFL’s Dallas Cowboys to lead as the highest-earning sports franchise by 2030.

F1’s Mercedes-AMG Petronas, is expected to reach $1.377 billion, claiming the second-highest spot in revenue and growing by 97% over the next six years.

The Golden State Warriors, projected to reach $1.088 billion, rank highest in the NBA.

In a new report, Sportbet.one has projected which sports teams will hit the highest revenue marks by 2030, using historical financial data from top leagues like the NFL, NBA, MLS, NHL, and F1 (due to their races in Miami and Las Vegas) to predict future growth trends.

While the NFL, NBA, and MLB are deeply woven into American culture, newer leagues like the MLS and F1 are rapidly growing and becoming bigger players. Using data from all these leagues, Sportbet.one applied a linear forecast model to highlight the franchises set to have the highest revenue figures by the end of the decade.

Miami Dolphins Poised for Significant Growth

The Miami Dolphins, currently ranked 13th in revenue projections, are poised for a 29.4% revenue increase by 2030, rising from $646 million to $836.1 million.

While they may not reach the billion-dollar threshold by the end of the decade, their steady growth trajectory suggests they are on track to achieve their first billion-dollar year by 2035, with projected revenues of $1.014 billion

The Top 10 Projected Earners of 2030

Rank Team Sport Revenue 2024 (Millions) Predicted 2030 Revenue (Millions) 1 Dallas Cowboys NFL $1,200 $1,644 2 Mercedes F1 $700 $1,377 3 Golden State Warriors NBA $765 $1,088 4 Los Angeles Rams NFL $756 $1,015 5 Las Vegas Raiders NFL $779 $981 6 Ferrari F1 $680 $943 7 San Francisco 49ers NFL $680 $901 8 New England Patriots NFL $712 $900 9 Red Bull Racing F1 $510 $899 10 New York Giants NFL $691 $874

Dallas Cowboys: Expected to lead the pack, the Cowboys are projected to hit $1.644 billion in revenue by 2030, keeping their status as “America’s Team.” Mercedes (F1): Thanks to its Formula 1 dominance, the Mercedes-AMG Petronas team is on track to almost double its earnings, reaching $1.377 billion. Golden State Warriors: Riding a wave of international popularity, the Warriors are set to see their revenue climb to $1.088 billion by 2030.

Other teams projected to join the top 10 by 2030 include the Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders, Ferrari, San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, Red Bull Racing, and the New York Giants.