The Dolphins-Raiders game didn’t teach us much we didn’t already know about our beloved Miami Dolphins. The first half was over after what seemed like four total drives and didn’t give us much excitement. The second half was similar in format as the Dolphins continued to chew the clock and play keep away.

I would be lying if I said I don’t miss the 1 play and 80-yard touchdown drives we grew accustomed to last season, but the truth is Miami has been playing with a formula that can win offensively on the road in the playoffs. It may take a miracle to get there, but that’s a story for another day.

Chris Grier has taken a lot of heat this year, rightfully so. But we would be lying if we didn’t credit him for the Jonnu Smith signing. Jonnu has become a pivotal part of this offense and a key 3rd down contributor.

Tua has grown to trust his newly acquired big-body tight end. The part of Jonnu’s game that has changed this offense is his run-after-catch ability. Dolphins fans have been waiting for it since probably Charles Clay.

I need to praise Chris Grier one last time; Zach Sieler‘s contract is one of the best bargains in the entire National Football League. He blew up multiple plays, and that motor never stops running. He is building a resume that, on a consistent level, should earn him perennial Pro Bowls.

Pairing him with Calais was a brilliant move, especially on the discount Calais is currently playing on. That pairing has been more fruitful than Sieler and Wilkins, and I don’t think it’s particularly close. You have Calais on the punt team, who almost blocks punts at 38 years old. SHEESH!

Tua needs to hold onto the ball. He has fumbled the ball a staggering 21 times in his last 25 games. Only seven have been lost, but that’s completely unacceptable for a 200-million-dollar quarterback. Yes, some of them have been bad snaps or blindside strips, but many of those have been entirely his fault. You are the franchise quarterback. PROTECT THE FOOTBALL!

Pass rush is still an issue. The Raiders don’t have a great offensive line. There is no way the Dolphins should be handled in pass pro the way they are when not blitzing. Chop has promise. Sieler and Calais occasionally win, but without Chubb and Phillips, it’s not pretty.

Devon Achane is a top running back in the league. His vision and one-cut ability are some of the best in football. Devon has more touchdowns than anybody in the 2023 draft class. Pass-catching has become a nice outlet for Tua when things get sour in the pocket. He has excellent hands and body control when catching the ball.

Jordan Poyer is an absolute liability in coverage. It feels like the Dolphins signed him about two years too late. Chris Grier’s thinking Poyer and Marcus Maye are a good option next to Jevon Holland was a total miss. Saving nickels and dimes at key positions has hamstrung this team in the worst possible way.

Ultimately, the Dolphins won, but this wasn’t the Rams’ performance from last week. That wasn’t a win that will inspire more hope. That game should never have been as close as it was before Jonnu’s big catch-and-run touchdown. The dolphins will have a chance, but who knows what will happen down the stretch. I fear we have seen this story before, but for now, the Dolphins have a chance!