The Miami Dolphins dominated the New England Patriots on Sunday with a decisive 34-to-15 win. The game wasn’t even as close as the score seemingly looks.

The Dolphins played their most well-rounded game of the season. The offense, defense, and special teams played complementary football. We’re giving out a few today!

Offense

Jaylen Waddle – Waddle finally had the game fans have been waiting for. Waddle had eight receptions for 144 yards and a score. This was by far Jaylen’s best game of the season. Tua seemed to make it a point to get Waddle involved early and often.

Jonnu Smith – If you read my parlay article, then you know I expected Jonnu Smith to have a good game today. Jonnu didn’t disappoint. Smith led the team with nine receptions. Like Waddle, Jonnu got involved early and often. He finished the first half with seven catches. Last offseason, McDaniel said that the tight end would be the next evolution of this offense. Add that to the way defenses are defending Waddle and Hill and Jonnu Smith’s success shouldn’t be a surprise.

Tua Tagovailoa – It’s hard to believe that Tua still has some haters out there. I know they’re going to say he needs to win a big game on the road, in cold weather, and he’s injury-prone, blah blah blah. I get it, and I don’t necessarily disagree with you, but we’ve seen what this team and offense looks like without Tua, and it’s not pretty. Tua is playing elite football right now. He’s doing what he’s supposed to do against inferior opponents.

Defense

Chop Robinson – As a Penn State fan as well, I wasn’t sad to see a Nittany Lion join my favorite team. Although, I will also admit I wasn’t super excited by this pick. I felt there were better options on the board for Miami. Today, I’m feeling much better about it. Chop got thrust into the spotlight earlier than expected due to Jaelen Phillips’s second-season injury in two years. Many impatient Miami fans wanted to label Robinson as a bust just a few games into his career. Chop has anything but. Chop has really started coming into his own over the past few weeks. Robinson recorded 1 ½ sacks yesterday, coming within inches of causing a Drake Maye fumble. Chop was disrupted all day against New England.

Jalen Ramsey – You could give Ramsey a game ball just about every week. He’s been the Dolphins most consistent defensive player. He’s been locked down in the passing game as well as a menace coming off the edge on blitzes. Yesterday, he finally recorded his first sack of the season.

Zach Sieler – Sieler is another player you could give a game ball to each and every week. Like Ramsey, Sieler is a mode of consistency. Sieler finished with four tackles yesterday but none were bigger than the strip sack of Drake May that put the final nail in the Patriots’ coffin. Another great performance by Zach Sieler.

Special Teams

I’m giving a game ball to the entire Special Teams group for the mere fact that they didn’t screw anything up. There are no silly penalties, missed kicks, or long returns given up. An overall solid performance from this group.

The Miami Dolphins did what they were supposed to yesterday, blowing out an inferior team; now all eyes turn to Green Bay.