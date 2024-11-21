Is it Mock Draft Season? Well, no, it isn’t really, but many outlets are putting out super early mock drafts. ESPN Draft guru Matt Miller put out his first mock draft on ESPN.com. He has Miami selecting 13th overall.

Round 1, Pick #13: Shemer Stewart, DT, Texas A&M

The Dolphins aren’t the easiest team to predict, but one place they could certainly upgrade is on the defensive line. Calais Campbell is 38 years old, and the Dolphins have struggled to replace departed free agent DT Christian Wilkins. Stewart could fill those gaps as an ideal 5-technique. He has inside-outside versatility, rare quickness for his size, good length and plenty of play power. With edge rushers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips back to accompany 2024 first-round pick Chop Robinson on the edge, Stewart could occupy the attention of opposing linemen and help those edge rushers wreak havoc.

Shemer Stewart DraftBuzz Draft Profile

Draft Profile: Bio

Shemar Stewart, a defensive end/edge rusher from Texas A&M, arrived in College Station as a five-star prospect from Monsignor Pace High School in Florida. In 2022, Stewart played all 12 games as a freshman, starting six, and earned the defensive Top Newcomer award at the team banquet.

Stewart’s sophomore season saw him play all 13 games, including a start in the Texas Bowl against Oklahoma State. He tied for second on the team with six hurries and recorded his first career interception, returning it 43 yards for a touchdown against Mississippi State. His performance earned him the Defensive Most Improved award at the annual team banquet.

In 2024, Stewart continued as a key component of the Aggies’ defensive line, making two starts and contributing in games against Notre Dame and McNeese. Over three seasons, Stewart amassed 796 defensive snaps across 27 games in the SEC.

Scouting Report: Strengths

Prototype build for the position with ideal length and a powerful frame, creating mismatches against most offensive tackles.

Explosive get-off at the snap, consistently beating blockers to the punch and penetrating the backfield.

Scheme-versatile defender with the ability to play multiple techniques along the defensive front.

Heavy hands and long levers allow him to stack and shed effectively, maintaining outside leverage in run defense.

Showcases a potent bull rush, converting speed to power and walking tackles back into the pocket.

Flashes an expanding toolbox of pass rush moves, indicating potential for further development as a pocket disruptor.

Iron man durability, suiting up for every game throughout his collegiate career.

Motor runs hot, displaying relentless pursuit and second-effort plays when unblocked.

Scouting Report: Weaknesses Anchor in run defense needs bolstering, occasionally getting displaced by double teams or down blocks.

Finishing ability as a tackler is inconsistent, leading to missed opportunities in the backfield.

Pass rush plan can be one-dimensional, relying too heavily on physical dominance rather than technique.

Counter moves are underdeveloped, limiting effectiveness when initial rush is stymied.

Hand usage in pass rush can be improved, particularly in terms of timing and placement to defeat blocks more efficiently.