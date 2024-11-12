NFL fans spend approximately $3 billion on merchandise every year, from jerseys to hoodies, from flags to socks. But which NFL fan bases rep their teams’ merch the most at games?

To find out, the sports team at Betway has conducted a color analysis using a specialized tool to determine the percentage of supporters proudly wearing team colors at games.

The 10 NFL teams with the proudest fans

Rank Teams Average percentage of fans wearing merch to games 1 Las Vegas Raiders 34.77% 2 Kansas City Chiefs 25.50% 3 Atlanta Falcons 24.45% 4 Tennessee Titans 23.20% 5 Washington Commanders 22.37% 6 Miami Dolphins 20.50% 7 San Francisco 49ers 20.33% 8 Pittsburgh Steelers 19.84% 9 Houston Texans 18.62% 10 Denver Broncos 18.48%

Other key highlights from the study:

Las Vegas Raiders has been crowned the NFL team with the most dedicated fans, with over one third (34.77%) of fans wearing merchandise during a game. This is followed by the Kansas City Chiefs (25.50%) and Atlanta Falcons (24.45%).

Denver Broncos rank in tenth place with almost one-fifth (18.48%) of fans wearing merchandise to support their team – 16.29% lower than top ranking team Las Vegas Raiders.