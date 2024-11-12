NFL fans spend approximately $3 billion on merchandise every year, from jerseys to hoodies, from flags to socks. But which NFL fan bases rep their teams’ merch the most at games?
To find out, the sports team at Betway has conducted a color analysis using a specialized tool to determine the percentage of supporters proudly wearing team colors at games.
The 10 NFL teams with the proudest fans
|
Rank
|
Teams
|
Average percentage of fans wearing merch to games
|
1
|
Las Vegas Raiders
|
34.77%
|
2
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
25.50%
|
3
|
Atlanta Falcons
|
24.45%
|
4
|
Tennessee Titans
|
23.20%
|
5
|
Washington Commanders
|
22.37%
|
6
|
Miami Dolphins
|
20.50%
|
7
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
20.33%
|
8
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
19.84%
|
9
|
Houston Texans
|
18.62%
|
10
|
Denver Broncos
|
18.48%
Other key highlights from the study:
-
Las Vegas Raiders has been crowned the NFL team with the most dedicated fans, with over one third (34.77%) of fans wearing merchandise during a game. This is followed by the Kansas City Chiefs (25.50%) and Atlanta Falcons (24.45%).
-
Denver Broncos rank in tenth place with almost one-fifth (18.48%) of fans wearing merchandise to support their team – 16.29% lower than top ranking team Las Vegas Raiders.
-
As part of the wider study, Detroit Red Wings have been ranked the most dedicated NHL fans, with almost half (45.53%) of fans wearing merchandise during a game. This is followed by Edmonton Oilers (40.35%) and Calgary Flames (37.17%).
-
The Las Vegas Raiders lead the NFL in fan pride, with 35% of supporters proudly wearing their merchandise during games. Recognized for their iconic silver and black colors, Raiders fans showcase their loyalty with striking jerseys and apparel.
Following closely are the Kansas City Chiefs, with 26% of fans sporting their team colors. Chiefs supporters demonstrate their allegiance by donning gear that prominently features vibrant red and gold.
Rounding out the top three, the Atlanta Falcons see 24% of fans repping their team merchandise, expressing their devotion through apparel adorned in bold red and black.
Los Angeles Rams, Cleveland Browns and The Minnesota Vikings show the least fan pride, with only 5%, 6% and 8% of their supporters donning team merchandise during games.