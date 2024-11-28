Scott and Alex get into the studio on a Victory Monday and celebrate the butt kicking Miami gave to the Patriots. Clearly, the Dolphins are back on track, at least beating up on the bad teams. Lot’s of player performances to highlight and positive commentary on coaching too! Now comes the real test. Can McDaniel scheme and play call a win, at night in the cold on on the road on national TV against a good team? This is the hurdle he needs to overcome to move past his national narrative. Restaurants are in our one cool thing this week.