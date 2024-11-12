The Miami Dolphins had a good road against the Los Angeles Rams last night to improve to 3-6. Now, there is talk the Dolphins keep their playoff hopes alive. Playoffs?? Really?? Stop it’s not happening. The Dolphins would need a lot to happen.

This team has frustrated me this year, particularly the last three-game losing streak when they had halftime leads only to fumble away the games in the second half. While I was encouraged by the team’s performance in the first half last night, I kept saying to myself, “How is this team going to blow this game because that’s what the Dolphins have done this season?” However, this time, the Dolphins continued their strong play and won.

I know this team is better than their 3-6 record indicates. I know this team has talent and can win games and even potentially go on a winning streak, but I think the Dolphins could run the table. I don’t think so. I think fans who feel this way are setting themselves up for disappointment. I don’t look at the standings that much, and in fact, I stopped looking after that depressing loss to the Buffalo Bills a week ago because that loss in my mind put a nail into the coffin of our season.

I’ve been encouraged by some things this season, such as the development of rookie Chop Robinson, who got another sack last night. Another rookie, wide receiver Malik Washington, got his first NFL touchdown and contributed. Seeing those players grow gives me hope for their growth for the rest of the season and beyond.

The defense played well last night and got sacks on Matthew Stafford after coming close in previous games of getting sacks on the quarterback. Even though it didn’t have a good game last week, the running game has been good when coach Mike McDaniel sticks with it in a game. Jason Sanders is kicking the ball extremely well from a long distance to the point where I don’t have to say why they are kicking it.

I don’t mean to put a damper on last night’s win. It was a great win, but let’s be realistic the rest of the season. The Dolphins still have to play the Green Bay Packers and Houston Texans, both contenders on the road. They also still have to play the San Francisco 49ers, and even though they haven’t played up to their standards, they are getting players back.

Is this team capable of winning out? Yes, but why should I believe they will do that when, in the last few years, this team has played poorly in December? Plus, the Dolphins are 3-6 for a reason: They have found ways to lose games in the fourth quarter.

Is there a chance? Yes, there is, but it’s a very small chance. If the Dolphins get to .500 at 6-6, which would include a win at Green Bay, then I might change my toon. However, until then, I’m just going to keep cheering the team on but not have hallucinating dreams such as making the playoffs.

Last night was a great win and a step in the right direction, but it still doesn’t wipe away my frustration with this team that is talented and yet has found ways to lose games and get them to this point. This team is better than 3-6, so I’m frustrated with this team.