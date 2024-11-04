Tonight, on the Post-Game Wrap-Up Show, Mike and Tom discuss Miami’s heartbreaking loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The loss puts Miami to 2-6 and all but ends any hope of Miami making the playoffs. We break down the game, talk about Miami’s poor performance on defense, and explain why Mike McDaniel maybe coached his best game ever, even in a loss, and we give out some game balls. Plus, we discuss what Miami should do at the trade deadline. This episode of the Post Game Wrap-Up Show includes all this and more. Remember to like, comment, and subscribe for more updates and insights on the latest Miami Dolphins and NFL news!





