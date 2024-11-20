The Miami Dolphins face a pretty wide margin of potential outcomes when it relates to the final seven games of the 2024 season. Winning out would give Miami an 11-6 record and the possibility of earning the 5th or 6th seed. Dropping a single game and earning a record of 10-7 would more than likely earn a bid as the 7th seed. If they were to lose two games, sitting at 9-8, they would have a real uphill battle for a playoff spot.

If, for some reason, the season ends in a total collapse, it’s anybody’s guess how the offseason will unfold. Let’s dive in!

First up, Week 12 against a no-longer-feared Patriots team in South Beach. Make no mistake, this isn’t the Patriots of the mid-2000s, but it’s also not the same team Miami beat in Foxborough Week 5. The Patriots have since inserted a (close your ears) very solid rookie quarterback in Drake Maye. This isn’t a rookie year, Mac Jones. Drake Maye looks good with a big arm and surprising mobility. The Patriots offensive line is still in disarray, along with a defense struggling to stop opposing offenses. The Dolphins control the line of scrimmage, causing Drake Maye to turn the ball over and settle for two field goals. Another solid game for Tua, with 250+ yards and 2 touchdowns. Dolphins 31 Patriots 13.

Next, Miami travels to Green Bay for a Turkey Day matchup with the Packers in Week 13. The Packers have fallen short of expectations this season as Jordan Love has battled injuries and turned the ball over. This is a pivotal game in Miami’s mad dash to finish in the postseason. The Packers have an upgraded defense from a season ago and a good crop of young receivers. Jalen Ramsey gets his hands on a pass to gift Miami 3 points before halftime. Isaiah Wynn makes his return to the offensive line as the Dolphins look the best they have all year upfront. They rush for 150, while Tua gets 200 yards and throws a touchdown and an interception. The Dolphins score just enough to win late. Dolphins 20 Packers 17.

In week 14, Miami gets the Pitiful Jets at home after an extended rest. I don’t think much needs to be said on this matchup, as the Jets look like a team in freefall. They may end up shutting Rodgers down for the rest of the season before this game. The Dolphins dominate this matchup to get above .500, sitting at 7-6. Dolphins 34 Jets 10.

This is where things start to get really interesting. The Dolphins travel to Houston for a big game in Week 15. The Texans have a solid defense with a star quarterback, and Joe Mixon has been a big upgrade in the backfield. The problem with the Texans lies on the offensive line. The key to winning this game is rushing the passer and limiting mistakes offensively. The Dolphins get Bradley Chubb back as he and Chop Robinson finally pair with Calais Campbell and Zach Seiler. 4 sacks and a good showing for the offense as Miami sneaks away with a much-needed win. Dolphins 27 Texans 21.

The 49ers come to Miami in a must-win for both teams in Week 16. The Dolphins sit at 8-6 as McDaniel faces his former mentor. The 9ers haven’t lived up to the hype a team of their caliber warrants, but this is the week they get it all back on track. Tua struggles against a talented defense, and Miami has no answers to the physicality San Francisco presents. Christian McCaffrey runs wild, and the 49ers outscore the Dolphins by a big margin. 49ers 34 Dolphins 13.

Week 17 the Dolphins head to Cleveland to play a team in the Browns with nothing to cheer for. They gave Deshaun Watson all of that guaranteed money and have once again found themselves in the cellar of the AFC North. Miami forces Jameis Winston into a multiple turnover game with a bounce back performance from Tua and the offense. Dolphins 24 Cleveland 13.

Finally, in Week 18, the Dolphins travel to play the Jets at 9-7 and have a chance to grab the final playoff spot with a win. The Jets have fallen apart but manage to keep this game close with a chance to play spoiler. Tyrod Taylor gets his first chance to play the Dolphins since his Buffalo days and scrambles around as he keeps the Jets alive late in the game. Devon Achane runs all over the Jets as the Dolphins take a late touchdown lead. The defense makes a big stand, and with a minute left, Chop Robinson gets a sack to close the game. Dolphins 20 Jets 13.

When Miami gets on a plane to Buffalo for the first round of the playoffs, it is cold and snowy. Both teams struggle to move the ball offensively, but inevitably, Josh Allen puts his cape on and saves the day. Ending the Dolphins season as he usually does. He is showing his superiority over a franchise for the 3rd time in 18 games. Bills 20 Dolphins 17.

The Cinderella run keeps the Dolphins in the same cycle for another year, but at what point do you seek change when the same team you yearn to beat pulls the carpet out from under you year in and year out? Only time will tell.