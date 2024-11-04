Sports Agent Drew Rosenhaus, on his Sunday evening WSVN-7 segment with Josh Moser, said he is hearing the Miami Dolphins are aggressive in making phone calls to add players at the trade deadline. They are not interested in trading players off even though they are 2-6 at this time.

Per Rosenhaus, even at 2-6, Miami has not given up on the season yet.

The Dolphins have 10 draft picks in the 2025 draft right now, but only 7 can be traded. Three of those picks (two third-rounders and a seventh-rounder) are compensatory picks that will not be issued to them until March/April.

Many fans have been worried about this, as many believe Chris Grier is on the “hot seat,” and, in order to save his job, he will make foolish trades in a last-ditch effort to save this lost season. Trades that do not have the best long-term interest of the Miami Dolphins at heart would only be in the best interest of Chris Grier and his job security.

As agent Drew Rosenhaus said on his weekly WSVN-7 segment tonight, Dolphins have been aggressive and making calls to try to add players the past 3 weeks and are NOT expected to trade any of their top players and have NOT given up on the season at 2-6. https://t.co/bz3AkYCtR9 — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) November 4, 2024

At 2-6, Miami should be looking to trade off as many pieces as possible to acquire future draft capital. The Dolphins are not going to make the playoffs this season; no rational or level-headed person can believe that.

Rebounding from a 2-6 start to get a wild card spot is unheard of, and even if they made the playoffs as a wild card and did the unthinkable, odds are it would be a quick round 1 exit in the playoffs again.

On Saturday evening, NFL Insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that multiple teams have called the Miami Dolphins to see if they can acquire Calais Campbell via trade.

Those are the kind of moves Miami should look to be making, not looking to add pieces.

The NFL Trade Deadline is Tuesday, November 5th at 4pm Eastern.