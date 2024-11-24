Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald reports the Dolphins spoke to Campbell and let them know they were not going to trade him, and Campbell did tell them he wanted to stay in Miami. But, if/when Mimai is out of the playoff mix this season in the coming weeks, the Dolphins may release him to give Campbell a chance to sign with a contending team and chase a Super Bowl Ring.

This news follows the Ian Rapoport article this morning stating that Miami turned down a 5th-round pick in 2026 for Campbell at the trade deadline to send him to the Ravens and Mike McDaniel stopped the trade from happening.

Per Rapoport: “McDaniel couldn’t get behind dealing one of their team leaders and defensive stalwarts, even if it would clear some money and bring back a 2026 fifth-rounder for a team that was then 2-6 and without a lot of hope for a turnaround.