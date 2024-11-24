NFL Insider Jordan Schultz lists Miami as one of the teams that will pursue quarterback Daniel Jones once he officially clears Waivers. The other teams are the Vikings, Ravens, Lions, and 49ers. It was reported on Saturday that Jones wants to sign with a team that will make the playoffs this season.

Sources: There has been significant interest in former #Giants QB Daniel Jones since his release. Once he clears waivers, expect the Ravens, Vikings, Lions, 49ers, and Dolphins to pursue him — not only for a chance to join a contending team, but also to develop in an offensive… — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 24, 2024

For Miami, who has an outside chance to get the 7th and final playoff spot in the AFC, Miami would be a good fit for Jones for numerous reasons.

The Dolphins do not have a quality backup quarterback on the roster, and their starter, Tua Tagovailoa, is an injury-prone quarterback. So, being the backup quarterback in Miami is one of the more attractive backup positions in the league because your chances of seeing the field and playing is very high.

Second, Mike McDaniel is a guy who has fixed quarterbacks (look at Tua) and runs a very quarterback-friendly offense. He may be able to turn around the career of Daniel Jones, build his confidence back up, and get the most out of him.

Jones’s time in New York ended abruptly this week, and it was an ugly end for the former first-round draft pick. We have seen many quarterbacks fail at their first stop and turn around their careers with another team. The key in that process is finding the best landing spot.

While Miami most likely won’t make the playoffs this season, Jones may look at Miami as a favorable destination for the fact he would be working with a head coach who can bring something out of him and throw to weapons (even if only in practice) that he has never had either in College at Duke or the NFL with the Giants.