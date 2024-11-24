Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that Calais Campbell was almost traded from Miami to the Baltimore Ravens at the trade deadline, but head coach Mike McDaniel stepped in and prevented the trade. Per the report, McDaneill told Campbell to his face in a meeting that he was too valuable to the team and he didn’t want to lose him.

The #Dolphins were on the cusp of trading Calais Campbell to the #Ravens… until coach Mike McDaniel stepped in. Miami wasn’t dead and he viewed Campbell as too valuable. My story on a near trade before two straight wins: https://t.co/mBNh4z0rFIhttps://t.co/mBNh4z0rFI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 24, 2024

Per Rapoport: “McDaniel couldn’t get behind dealing one of their team leaders and defensive stalwarts, even if it would clear some money and bring back a 2026 fifth-rounder for a team that was then 2-6 and without a lot of hope for a turnaround.