Edge rusher Shaq Barrett, who was signed by the Dolphins this past offseason and then retired on the eve of training camp, announced today through his agent Drew Rosenhaus that he is going to un-retire and apply to be reinstated so he can return to the field immediately.

Currently, the Miami Dolphins own his rights so that Barrett will play for the Dolphins, or Miami will release him, letting him become a free agent to sign with a team of his choosing. There is no word on what Miami will do at this time.

From the Miami Dolphins perspective, I would be surprised if they wanted to bring Barrett back to the team. The Dolphins pass rush is currently playing at a high level, and I am not sure they need to add someone who has been sitting on his couch for the past four months to this team.

Chop Robinson has blossomed into a fantastic player midway through his rookie season.

Calais Campbell and Zach Sieler are playing at a very high level, and players like Emmanuel Ogbah, Jordyn Brooks, and Quinton Bell play their roles perfectly.

Miami may also have Bradley Chubb return at some point here in the next month as well, so I am not sure there is a spot in Miami for Barrett. The Dolphins may want to have another body, though, so they may be interested in having him on the roster. Time will tell.

Former Pro-Bowl LB Shaq Barrett, who announced his retirement from the NFL in July, has applied to be reinstated to play immediately, per his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. Barrett is coming out of retirement. The Dolphins currently hold Barrett’s contractual rights. pic.twitter.com/sImEbWJ4Ni — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 26, 2024

Barrett was released by the Bucs in a cap space-clearing move last offseason. Barrett moved from Denver to the Tampa Bay Bucs in 2019 and led the league in sacks with 19.5. For his career, he has 400 tackles, 59 sacks, and 22 forced fumbles. He was a two-time Super Bowl champion.