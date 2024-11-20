The Ragones join Michael Fink to answer listener’s questions

1. I would like to hear your guy’s opinion on Ross to me he is not getting enough of the blame

2. I would like to hear the strengths and weaknesses of the team so far and what areas you think they should address to shore those up in the draft and potential F/A’s. I think it’s ok to start talking about that and look ahead at this point.

3. Who’s a foundational player on this team

4. Should we move on from Tua?

5. Breakdown on the continuing issue of covering tight ends…?

6. How realistic is it to think Malik Washington will be the 3rd WR by next year?

7. Address the widespread view of the team being “soft?” Since it’s come up more than once in a couple of years now… And how do you change your team to shed a reputation like that?

8. Is McDaniel on the hot seat?

9. Yo what year will we finally win another playoff game? They haven’t won a playoff game since 2000.

10. Tua’s having an MVP season. Do you think he’ll be a first-ballot HOFer?

