Fresh off a road win against the Los Angeles Rams last night, maybe not all is lost this season.

Maybe.

So let’s do what we do best: indulge and “Take a sip” of the what-if Kool-Aid.

First & foremost, our Defense came back to life with the return of Zach Sieler.

No coincidence that our two worst games defensively came in the past two weeks when #92 was out of the lineup with an orbital bone injury.

His impact on the lineup cannot & should not be overstated. With him our Defense has proven that they can compete.

But perhaps what’s most insightful about this is that it showed that we can win differently when Tua isn’t on his A game.

Tua wasn’t anywhere near his A game against the Rams (shoutout to Chris Shula for that because we always shout out Shula’s here), but it also shows a certain growth that, despite inconsistency and poor play, there were enough winning plays to complement the defense.

This is exactly the type of Quarterback play we were hoping for and needed against Seattle, Tennessee, & Indianapolis earlier in the season.

In this League, sometimes you have to win ugly & there ain’t no shame in it.

So as we look ahead …

“Take a sip.”

Denver sits in the last Playoff Spot with a 5-5 Record, leaving us just a game behind in the Loss Column.

Indianapolis & Cincinnati are in the same position as far as Losses but they have an additional Win & a game in hand since they haven’t had their BYE Week. Denver hasn’t had their BYE Week either so there is an opportunity to stay a game behind if we can stack some victories.

Our next couple of matchups are Home Games against the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots, two games that we should absolutely win.

If we can take care of business …

“Take a sip.”

There is a path to go into Thanksgiving Night with the chance to even up our record on the road against the Green Bay Packers in Primetime at Lambeau Field.

Talk about something to be thankful for.

Considering how devastating our last three losses were, the fact that is plausible & even realistic is energizing.

Some of this has to be reverberating in the locker room & hopefully, it’s contagious.

A lot has to continue to break our way but while we still can & before it’s too late …

“Take a sip.”

All hope is not lost.