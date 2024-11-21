Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is playing some of the best football of his career since returning from his September 13th concussion.

After a season where he played all 17 games, the fifth-year starter prioritized his mobility and play extension heading into 2024. Tagovailoa cut weight in order to, hopefully, extend the back end of plays better than 2023.

Statistical Breakdown

Since his return, and particularly since playing the Buffalo Bills in week nine, Tua Tagovailoa’s out-of-structure numbers are nothing to scoff at. In each of the last three games, Tagovailoa has registered a top eight EPA (expected points added) per dropback on plays lasting longer than 2.5 seconds.

That number improves to the top seven when you change the criteria to EPA/DB plays under pressure, where Tagovailoa has also excelled over the last three weeks. Since week nine, NFL Pro has Tua Tagovailoa credited with 14 under-pressure attempts. His results on those attempts? 13 completions, 130 yards, and a touchdown.

The Tale of the Tape

Taking a look at the All-22, plenty of progress from 2023 is on display. Tagovailoa has more mobility than in years past, easily and more willingly evading potential sacks while keeping his eyes downfield.

There is certainly some variance, with Tagovailoa taking surrendering two strip sacks over the last two weeks. However, Miami is likely willing to deal with some of the volatility, as it’s also creating explosives, which have largely been taken away by the conservative nature of defenses who face Miami.

Diving deeper into the film and HOW Miami has created these late-play explosives and extensions shows a commonality in several of the plays.

That thread, linking several of Miami’s most pivotal plays over the last couple of weeks, is Tua Tagovailoa’s ability to step up and play closer to the line of scrimmage.

The line of thinking is relatively simple. For someone who is as reliant on their whole body as Tua, stepping up rather than fading back allows him to generate more torque while also being closer to his downfield targets. However, it’s how it impacts coverage rules that gives the most hope for the future.

See, with all of Miami’s speed and big-play ability, second level defenders (such as hook dropping linebackers) have often prioritized getting depth at all costs.

Developing a Counter-Punch

Mike McDaniel and company have spent plenty of resources to attempt to maximize getting chunks on early downs, picking up quick backs and tight ends who can eat space quickly underneath when teams play deep coverages.

However, this plan hits a bit of a wall when facing obvious passing downs, where Miami’s offense, like a majority of the NFL, has struggled. Defenses can remain conservative and hope they can rally towards the flats if the Dolphins try one of their quick screens to their speedsters.

Miami has countered this, in a way they couldn’t in years past, through Tua’s ability (and willingness) to step up and force those second level defenders to creep down.

Notice #5 playing the hook curl window on Waddle’s swirl route, then triggering towards Tua Tagovailoa as he steps up and outside. pic.twitter.com/vqWdo2XtYG — Tyler DeSena (@desena_tyler) November 21, 2024

Take, for instance, this play on 2nd & 10 (a likely passing situation) in which Tua Tagovailoa is able to open up a window downfield and force #5 Divine Deablo out of his hook curl zone.

A traditionally conservative quarters coverage look gives up a 24 yard explosive due to the threat of Tagovailoa’s legs, along with his ability to break the pocket and stay close to the line of scrimmage.

#4 Akhello Witherspoon triggering down as Tua Tagovailoa steps up and evades the pocket, further opening up an explosive to Waddle on 3rd & 13. pic.twitter.com/BxitJdXdYR — Tyler DeSena (@desena_tyler) November 21, 2024

Here’s another example, this time on an even more obvious passing down: 3rd & 13. The story is somewhat similar. The Rams have three deep in coverage, but the combination of Tyreek Hill on the clearout and Tua Tagovailoa’s ability to step up and break structure cause the flat defender Akhello Witherspoon to trigger down and once again, open up an explosive play to Jaylen Waddle.

The Bottom Line

Each of the last two seasons has given Dolphins fans reasons to believe in the offense. Tua Tagovailoa led the league in passer rating in 2022, and passing yards in 2023. However, the offense has shown substantial flaws, notably on those obvious passing downs.

If Tua Tagovailoa can continue to progress in this category, and Miami can continue to eat up yards on early downs with the likes of Devon Achane, there’s reason to believe that they can not only open up more explosives, but continue to win games on a potential playoff run.