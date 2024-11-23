The New York Giants on Friday released their starting quarterback and former high first-round pick Daniel Jones a couple of days after demoting him to the number 3 quarterback. The Giants were going to release him after the season as he had an over $20 million injury-protected guarantee. I think the Dolphins should try to sign him after he clears waivers.

I’m not saying Daniel Jones is the answer at backup quarterback, but he seems like a fit in this offense. Jones got rid of the ball quickly in 2.5 seconds, not as quick as starter Tua Tagovalioa, but close enough. The Dolphins screwed their backup quarterback position this year, and they paid the price, but now is a chance for Mike McDaniel and Frank Smith to build back up another young quarterback, whose confidence must be shattered, just like he did with Tagovailoa a couple of years ago.

Jones was caught in the middle of a regime change with the Giants in 2022 as they brought in a new general manager and head coach, so they inherited him. Jones played out the final year of his rookie contract and played the best season of his career. He led the Giants to the playoffs and won a road playoff game. Winning a playoff game is something Tagovailoa hasn’t done in his career. Jones’ career turned south in a hurry after the Giants gave him a new 4-year $160 million contract.

The Giants sunk fast, and Jones didn’t play well, but the Giants didn’t help him out either. Their offensive line is a mess; they let their best playmaker, running back Saquan Barkley, leave this off-season, and outside of the top pick, Malik Nabers has no playmakers to throw the ball to.

Now Jones has to play better, and he does not see the field well, and that’s probably because his confidence was shattered. He knew the righting was on the wall with the New York media always speculating about his job, and it didn’t help the Giants considered trading up for a quarterback in last year’s draft one year after giving Jones that contract.

In the last few years, we have seen many high-draft pick quarterbacks get released by the teams that drafted them and resurrect their careers elsewhere. Sam Darnold was the number 3 pick in the 2018 NFL draft by the New York Jets, and this year is the starting quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings, who are 8-2 and on their way to the playoffs. The Vikings drafted a quarterback in the first round of this year’s draft, but Darnold will land on his feet elsewhere.

Baker Mayfield was the number 1 pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 draft, and after they dumped him a few years ago, he landed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a year and led them to the playoffs. He got a new contract and has the Bucs in the playoff hunt again. Geno Smith was a second-round pick of the Jets years ago, and after bouncing around the league, he landed on his feet with the Seattle Seahawks and got coached up to play well. He led them to the playoffs a couple of years ago and got a new deal and is doing well.

These are just a few examples off the top of my head, but what it shows is that going to the right situation can help build a quarterback up and play well. Tagovailoa clashed with former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, and the Dolphins changed coaches. McDaniel has gotten Tagovailoa to play the best football of his career. He rebuilt his confidence, which was shattered, and brought out a personality that no one had seen before to lead this team.

This is a time for Jones to get a fresh start and rebuild his career, and McDaniel could be the guy to do that. I think the Dolphins should seriously consider signing him for the rest of the year and next year to see if McDaniel can build him back up like he did Tagovailoa as well as see what he can do on the field.

Jones’s skill set just looks like a good fit for the Dolphins. An acorn fell out of the tree, and it’s time for the Dolphins to pick him up. What do they have to lose?