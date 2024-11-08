While the season has been long, grueling, and not at all what anybody has hoped for thus far, the Dolphins still have 9 games to go. Can the Dolphins continue with the momentum their offense has built over the last two weeks? Can the defense get its act together against a potent offense? Can the Dolphins pickup a west coast win for the second straight year?

Aaron and Josh are back to discuss the game on another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

PODBEAN: CLICK HERE

SPOTIFY: CLICK HERE

IHEART RADIO: CLICK HERE

AUDACY: CLICK HERE

TUNEIN: CLICK HERE

PODCHASER: CLICK HERE

PLAYERFM: CLICK HERE

AUDIBLE: CLICK HERE

EVERAND: CLICK HERE 

MUSIMAX: CLICK HERE

PODNEWS: CLICK HERE

GETPODCAST: CLICK HERE

Want more content? Join us at DolphinsTalk Xtra!

SUBSCRIBE!

APPLE PODCASTS

SPOTIFY

STITCHER

RSS

FOLLOW US!

TWITTER
@SameOldDolphins
@AmplifiedtoRock
@AarontheBrain

FACEBOOK

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK:  CLICK HERE 

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER:  CLICK HERE