While the season has been long, grueling, and not at all what anybody has hoped for thus far, the Dolphins still have 9 games to go. Can the Dolphins continue with the momentum their offense has built over the last two weeks? Can the defense get its act together against a potent offense? Can the Dolphins pickup a west coast win for the second straight year?
Aaron and Josh are back to discuss the game on another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!
(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)
APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE
PODBEAN: CLICK HERE
SPOTIFY: CLICK HERE
IHEART RADIO: CLICK HERE
AUDACY: CLICK HERE
TUNEIN: CLICK HERE
PODCHASER: CLICK HERE
PLAYERFM: CLICK HERE
AUDIBLE: CLICK HERE
EVERAND: CLICK HERE
MUSIMAX: CLICK HERE
PODNEWS: CLICK HERE
GETPODCAST: CLICK HERE
Want more content? Join us at DolphinsTalk Xtra!
SUBSCRIBE!
APPLE PODCASTS
SPOTIFY
STITCHER
RSS
FOLLOW US!
TWITTER
@SameOldDolphins
@AmplifiedtoRock
@AarontheBrain
FACEBOOK