The Miami Dolphins flew across the country in need of a big win to attempt to right a sinking ship. They got perhaps their best defensive performance of the season and another positive showing from the offense (though not without some warts). The Dolphins will fly back across the country bringing a big road win with them and, regardless of how you feel about their chances the rest of the way, that is in and of itself a good thing.
Aaron and Josh stayed up after the DolphinsTalk Xtra watch along to react to the game on another episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!
