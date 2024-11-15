After defeating the Rams on Monday Night Football, the Dolphins return home this week to take on the lowly Las Vegas Raiders, who come into the game on a five game losing streak, making them the coldest team in the NFL.

Internally, Dolphins players and staff seem to believe that the return of Tua Tagovailoa has has a positive impact and that it is not beyond them to make a run at the playoffs, despite their 3-6 record. If that is really the case, it would seem that an absolute beatdown on the level of what the Dolphins were doing to subpar teams at the start of the 2023 season is in order.

Can the Dolphins put in a complete performance and DOMINATE the Las Vegas Raiders? What does it mean if they can? What does it mean if they CAN’T?

Aaron and Josh are back to discuss it all on another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

