It seems like it was in another lifetime when the Dolphins defeated the Patriots in Foxboro with Snoop Huntley leading the offense against Jacoby Brissett. Since then, the Dolphins have gotten Tua Tagovailoa back and their offense is rounding into form. The team is threatening to become a player in the race for the AFC playoffs. Meanwhile, the Patriots have moved on from Brissett and allowed their rookie QB Drake Maye to take the helm of the offense. Maye looks promising, but still has some maturing to do.

Aaron and Josh are back to discuss the game and what the Dolphins must do to earn their third straight win, but before that, Josh sits down with returning guest Tico The Pats Fan to get his thoughts on what has been a very interesting stretch for the Patriots, Sunday’s matchup, and the Miami Dolphins in general.

It’s another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

