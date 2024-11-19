The Miami Dolphins’ offense was practically unstoppable as the Dolphins defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 34-19 on Sunday. Scoring on ever possession (except the very end of the first half), the team’s offensive evolution took center stage. Not only did they take what the Raiders gave them, but Tua Tagovailoa was able to scramble and create plays off-schedule, a pair of characteristics that have been missing. Jonnu Smith had a career day. De’Von Achane continued to do De’Von Achane things. Odell Beckham, Jr. is getting more involved. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle remain a very dangerous receiving duo. The offense is really firing on all cylinders.

On the defensive side of the ball, Calais Campbell and Zach Sieler remain wrecking balls, with Chop Robinson coming on strong as well. Unfortunately, Raiders’ tight end Brock Bowers was basically unstoppable, so it’s not all wine and roses for the Dolphins.

Is this an encouraging sign? Are the Dolphins back in the race for a playoff spot? Are we back on the Kool Aid again?

Aaron and Josh are back to discuss all this and more on another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com, live EXCLUSIVELY for DolphinsTalk Xtra subscribers!

