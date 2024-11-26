The Miami Dolphins CRUISED to victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday. It was the first time all season and perhaps since last November that things felt “easy” for the Dolphins, leaping out to a 31-0 lead early in the third quarter. From there, it felt like the Dolphins went into cruise control mode and things got a little sloppy on both side of the ball, but the Dolphins did what they needed to go and finished off a 34-15 win.

The Dolphins now find themselves on a three-game winning streak with a 5-6 record heading into an absolutely crucial Thanksgiving Night matchup in Green Bay against the Packers. A win at Lambeau would bring the Dolphins back to .500 and, more importantly, be a statement that these are NOT actually just the Same Old Dolphins, but a team that could actually threaten to make a serious run at not just making the playoffs, but even possibly be a force to reckon with if they can make it there.

Aaron and Josh are back to discuss Sunday’s and Thursday’s games on another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

For bonus segments, bonus podcasts, and a whole lot more, be sure to subscribe to DolphinsTalk Xtra at Patreon.com/DolphinsTalk!

🐬 WIN A SIGNED MERCURY MORRIS JERSEY 🐬: CLICK HERE!

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

IHEART RADIO: CLICK HERE

Want more content? Join us at DolphinsTalk Xtra!

SUBSCRIBE!

FOLLOW US!

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE