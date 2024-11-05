The Miami Dolphins played what was easily their best game of the 2024 season on Sunday in Buffalo. In fact, you could argue that it was the best game they’ve played in two and a half seasons under Mike McDaniel. It wasn’t good enough.

Despite of an excellent performance from Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense, the team fell short 30-27, losing on a 61-yard field goal in the game’s dying seconds.

The shorthanded defense again fell short, failing to stop Buffalo’s offense from scoring in their final 5 possessions. Josh Allen did Josh Allen things and, when it seemed like they made the big play they needed, an undisciplined penalty gifted Buffalo a first down that provided to be the second chance they needed to put the game away.

What are the takeaways from the game? What are the big picture implications? Aaron and Josh are back to discuss it on another episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!