I’m new to the DolphinsTalk family (sort of), so this article gives you a little insight into who I am. I’m not going to lie. This week’s game is personal to me. In fact, every time the Dolphins play New England, it’s personal to me.

I have lived in New England since I was 13, which equates to roughly 40 years of my life. The early years here were fine. The Dolphins kicked the Patriots around for the most part, other than a few games here and there. That all changed in 2000 with the arrival of Tom Brady.

The Belichick and Brady years were brutal. These two ushered in twenty years of the Patriots’ AFC East dominance. While the Dolphins did have a few successes against Brady and the Patriots, they weren’t enough to lessen the pain.

New England fans are tough on their opposition. Not that other teams fans aren’t (I’m looking at you here, Philly), so the weekly harassment (mostly good-natured) was abundant. I can’t say the same for my handful of trips to Gillette Stadium. During one particular trip, I think my son added some new words to his vocabulary before we even got fully out of the car. I also know what it feels like to get hit (mostly in the head) with pennies and nickels throughout the course of a game. I don’t even shave with Gillette products due to my disdain for this franchise.

Every time the Dolphins play the Patriots, I want Miami to win by a million! As much as I would like it to be, I don’t think this game will be a blowout. While the Patriots record isn’t great, recently, they’ve become a team that tends to keep games close.

The recent emergence of rookie quarterback Drake Maye has been one reason the Patriots look more like a semi-competent football team. Since taking over full time on October 13th, Maye has completed 66.8% of his passes for 1214 yards with 9 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. I can tell you firsthand that Patriot fans are excited about what they think Maye will become.

Unfortunately for New England fans, I do not think the Patriots will be successful in Miami this weekend. I expect a typical divisional rival game close to the end, but I think the Dolphins have too much veteran leadership and talent to let this one slip away.