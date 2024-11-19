On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins improved their record to 4-6 on the season by defeating the Las Vegas Raiders in a 34-19 showing that included another solid performance from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. One of the takeaways from the Week 11 bout was the emergence of Tight End Jonnu Smith. Smith hauled in six catches for 101 yards and two scores, including the 57-yard bomb from Tua to ice the game.

This was Smith’s first multi-TD game since October of 2020.

Smith, who in recent weeks has been a bright spot in Mike McDaniel’s offense, has suddenly become one of the main options in the passing game. Signed at the beginning of free agency in March, Jonnu Smith was brought on to upgrade the tight end room in South Beach and to take defenders away from fellow star receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

However, it’s come to the attention of many Dolphins fans that Jonnu Smith has outshone Jaylen Waddle lately. The tight-end position was relatively ignored in 2023, so bringing in Jonnu in the Spring was a breath of fresh air.

If Smiths production holds up, I believe he could be a Pro Bowler this season for the AFC since Mark Andrews, Travis Kelce, and David Njoku are having rather disappointing campaigns in 2024. The former FIU Panther is on pace to set career highs in catches and yards after being drafted by Tennessee in 2017. Despite what you have to say about General Manager Chris Grier, you have to admit that his signing of Smith may be one of the best offseason acquisitions for Miami.

After all, he led all tight ends last season in yards after the catch, which is a stat that may have flown under the radar. Following the game against Las Vegas, Jonnu Smith spoke on The Pat McAfee Show and expressed his gratitude towards the coaching staff in Miami as he believes it is a big turnaround from being coached by guys like Bill Belichick in New England. “It’s night and day,” says Smith. The South Florida native returned home at the perfect time in his career, as he tries to help Miami turn their season around. As the end of the regular season in 2024 looms, watch out for Jonnu Smith to continue cementing himself in the offense and, hopefully, a new deal for Smith and his agent to stay in South Beach in 2025.